The Hollywood Vampires Announce Rescheduled 'Rise' Tour Dates

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires have announced rescheduled dates for a UK and European tour in support of their latest album, "Rise." Originally planned to start in Berlin, Germany this August before heading to the UK, the supergroup has moved all shows - with guest Killing Joke - to next summer.

"The health and safety of our fans is and always will be our number one concern. It is for this reason we have made the decision to reschedule our European Tour until 2021," says the band. "Please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new rescheduled dates. All original tickets are still valid, and all of the shows are currently on sale! Ticket holders wishing for a refund are advised to contact their original point of purchase.

"For the select shows not currently listed we are working hard to reschedule those dates and will have more information shortly! Thank you for your understanding and we can't wait to see you all next year!"

Co-produced by Tommy Henriksen and the group, "Rise" mixes original songs with a selection of covers, including tracks by The Jim Carroll Band, Johnny Thunders and David Bowie.

Johnny Depp handles lead vocals on Bowie's 1977 classic, "Heroes", which the band recorded at the legendary Hansa Studios in Berlin, Germany - the same place where Bowie wrote the original. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

