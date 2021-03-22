Hollywood Vampires Cancel Summer Tour

Rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires have shared the band news that they have officially canceled their summer 2021 tour in Europe due to the pandemic lockdown restrictions.
The band, which features Alice Cooper, Aerosmith's Joe Perry and actor Johnny Depp, was to launch the tour last year in support of their latest album, "Rise", and has rescheduled it for this coming August and September, but they have now called off the trek entirely.
They had this to say, "We are beyond disappointed to announce that the Hollywood Vampires must cancel our rescheduled UK/European tour this Summer. We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible.
"Full refunds will be monored through your original point of purchase. Thank you for understanding, and we WILL be back rocking with you once the world returns to normal!"
