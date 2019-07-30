Queen and Adam Lambert To Rock Global Citizen Festival

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert are streaming a video announcing their appearance at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park this fall.

"We're partnering with Global Citizen to end extreme poverty by 2030 and are heading over to New York City on 9/28," says the band. "Stand up and take action with us + Global Citizen #PowerTheMovement"

Since the first Global Citizen Festival in New York in 2012, Global Citizen has grown into one of the largest, most visible platforms for young people around the world, calling on world leaders to honor their responsibilities in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and ending extreme poverty by 2030. Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Sharon Osbourne Can't Watch Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic

Queen and Adam Lambert Joined By Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Queensryche Share 'Bent' Lyric Video

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Video Passes 1 Billion Views

Queen Star Says Freddie Would Approve Of Adam Lambert

Video From Queen Rhapsody Tour Opener Goes Online

Queen Tops Mid-Year US Rock Charts

Singled Out: Diana Rein's Queen of My Castle

More Queen News

Share this article



