Queen and Adam Lambert To Rock Global Citizen Festival

07-30-2019
Queen

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert are streaming a video announcing their appearance at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park this fall.

"We're partnering with Global Citizen to end extreme poverty by 2030 and are heading over to New York City on 9/28," says the band. "Stand up and take action with us + Global Citizen #PowerTheMovement"

Since the first Global Citizen Festival in New York in 2012, Global Citizen has grown into one of the largest, most visible platforms for young people around the world, calling on world leaders to honor their responsibilities in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and ending extreme poverty by 2030. Watch the video and read more here.

