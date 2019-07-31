Metallica Release Frantic Live Video

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance their 2003 track, "Frantic", from a July 11th concert at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The tune was the second single from the band's eighth album, "St. Anger", which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 2 million copies.

Metallica returned "Frantic" to their live set this spring when they delivered the song's first performance in eight years during a May 1 gig in Lisbon, Portugal.

Launched in the fall of 2016 in support of their tenth album, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", the band's WorldWired trek has grossed more than a quarter of a billion dollars worldwide to date.

The group's current summer concert series across Europe will wrap up in Mannheim, Germany in late August. Watch the video here.

