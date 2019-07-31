.

Metallica Release Frantic Live Video

07-31-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance their 2003 track, "Frantic", from a July 11th concert at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The tune was the second single from the band's eighth album, "St. Anger", which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 2 million copies.

Metallica returned "Frantic" to their live set this spring when they delivered the song's first performance in eight years during a May 1 gig in Lisbon, Portugal.

Launched in the fall of 2016 in support of their tenth album, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", the band's WorldWired trek has grossed more than a quarter of a billion dollars worldwide to date.

The group's current summer concert series across Europe will wrap up in Mannheim, Germany in late August. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


