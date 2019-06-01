Small Town Titans Cover Temple Of The Dog's 'Hunger Strike'

Small Town Titans have teamed up with Blacktop Mojo frontman Matt James for a cover of the Temple Of The Dog classic "Hunger Strike," which has gone viral the first week of release.

Phil Freeman had the following to say, "The stars aligned with this one. The fact that we were all able to pay tribute to our musical heroes, and record it live off the floor in one of the best studios in the country with two of the best producers in the world is something I think both of our bands can be proud of.

" We're really grateful to Matt and Blacktop Mojo for lending their name and talents to this tribute. It was a magical experience." Listen to the cover, which earned over 300,000 streams within the first six days of release here





