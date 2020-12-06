Small Town Titans Making Christmas Lists With Grinch

Small Town Titans' rendition of the classic "You're a Mean One Mr. Grinch" is fast becoming a Christmas standard for rock fans, and being added to 2020 Christmas playlists.
The track was originally released in 2018 and landed on various Billboard charts including Holiday Digital Song Sales, Rock Digital Song Sales, Emerging Artists, while reaching #5 on the Next Big Sound chart, as well as reaching No. 2 on the iTunes Rock Chart.
Phil Freeman had this to say, Our cover of this classic is a gift that keeps on giving for us and we're grateful for an era where songs are easily available to be covered. It's all thanks to Ben's (guitar player) insistence on making more content and our manager Shil's suggestion to do a version of a Christmas song.
"Every year we watch a spike happen in the number of people who discover who we are and what we do. We're just happy if a few people find out about us, but for whatever reason it's usually in the thousands, if not tens of thousands. It's something we may never get used to." Check out the video for the track below:
