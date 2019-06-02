Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates

Robert Plant's new group Saving Grace has been confirmed for a music festival appearances that will reportedly be followed by a series of tour dates.

Plant has been quiet about the project, which also features Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars), and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic and baritone guitars, and cuatro).

The Galway International Arts Festival has confirmed a July 18th performance at St. Nicholas' Church, which has already sold out, but has not been announced on Plant's website.

Led Zeppelin News reports that Plant will also be playing a string of live dates with the group following the festival performance that will visit various cities across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

They had previously staged two performances where they supported Fairport Convention back on February 14th in Basingstoke, UK and on February 16th in Bath, UK. See the reported routing for the new dates





