News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates

06-02-2019
Robert Plant

Robert Plant's new group Saving Grace has been confirmed for a music festival appearances that will reportedly be followed by a series of tour dates.

Plant has been quiet about the project, which also features Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars), and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic and baritone guitars, and cuatro).

The Galway International Arts Festival has confirmed a July 18th performance at St. Nicholas' Church, which has already sold out, but has not been announced on Plant's website.

Led Zeppelin News reports that Plant will also be playing a string of live dates with the group following the festival performance that will visit various cities across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

They had previously staged two performances where they supported Fairport Convention back on February 14th in Basingstoke, UK and on February 16th in Bath, UK. See the reported routing for the new dates


Related Stories


Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates

Robert Plant Announces Digging Deep Podcast

Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour

Robert Plant and Greta Van Fleet To Rock Woodstock 50

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Playing Show With New Band This Week

Robert Plant Returning To Site Of Historic Led Zeppelin Performance

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Debuts New Band

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven' 2018 In Review

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation 2018 In Review

More Robert Plant News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates- Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered- Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor- Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan- more

Duff McKagan Night Announced By Seattle Mariners- U2 New Joshua Tree Tour Dates- Kenny Rogers Explains Hospitalization- Metallica Three-Peats At No. 1 On Tour Chart- more

Journey's Steve Perry Recalls Early AC/DC Experience- Rob Halford Kicks Phone Out of Judas Priest Fan's Hand- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone- more

New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash- David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion- Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry- Motorhead- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates

Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered

Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plan Details

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Goes Vegas

John Bonham A Celebration II Canceled

Seether Reveal Plans For Next Album

Metallica Share Live Video For Black Album Classic

Yes Celebrate 50th Anniversary Tour With Live Album

Alter Bridge Complete Recording And Mixing New Album

Gomez Expand 'Liquid Skin' For 20th Anniversary

Doll Skin Release 'Empty House' Video

Singled Out: Falling Through April

Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor

Motley Crue Share Early Footage For New Video For Classic Song

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Explains Why He Kicked Fan's Phone

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Spoken Word Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.