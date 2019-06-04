Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Launches Digging Deep Podcast

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is streaming the debut episode in his new podcast series, "Digging Deep." Introducing the show's concept of sharing stories from his legendary career, the first edition sees Plant discuss "Calling To You", the opening track and third single from his 1993 album, "Fate Of Nations."

The tune was a US Top 5 hit at rock radio, while the singer's sixth record peaked at No. 34 on the Billboard 200 on its way to gold status for sales of 500,000 copies in the country.

As for "Digging Deep", Plant explains "Making records is a very personal experience. I was so ready to get away from that environment... then I was saying, let's get out of here. But then, now and again down the line, opening up some of the songs and looking back at 'em, I marvel at some of it.

"Mostly wherever I am even now all these years later, I really wanna be there. I'm going to be picking out some songs from here and there along the way, mixing constant shifts and sound and intention. Men and women who encouraged and enlightened the themes and the stories."

Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters will begin a European tour in Stockholm, Sweden on June 13; the three-week series will wrap up with an appearance at Denmark's Roskilde Festival on July 4. Listen to the podcast episode and the song here.

