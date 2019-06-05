The Rocket Summer Announce North American Tour

The Rocket Summer (Bryce Avary) will be hitting the road this fall for a North American tour in support of his forthcoming album "Sweet Shivers", which will hit stores on August 2nd.

The tour is set to kick off on September 10th at the Rebel Lounge in Phoenix, AZ and will be concluding on October 19th at the Bunkhouse Saloon in Las Vegas, NV.

Avary had this to say, "The Rocket Summer Tour 2019. It's time. Playing live and living within the spirit of the collective heartbeat we share inside these rooms, around these songs, is like oxygen to me. Join me as I finally come up for air.

"My band and I, along with you, plan to annihilate the spirit of the mundane and throw color into the grey night after night. I need this, I need you and I can't wait to see you soon." See the dates below:

9/10 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

9/12 - 3TEN - Austin, TX

9/13 - The Kessler - Dallas, TX

9/14 - White Oak Upstairs - Houston, TX

9/17 - The Social - Orlando, FL

9/19 - Exit/In - Nashville, TN

9/20 - Masquerade Hell - Atlanta, GA

9/21 - Cradle Back room, Carrboro, NC

9/22 - Visulite - Charlotte, NC

9/24 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

9/25 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

9/27 - ONCE Somerville - Boston, MA

9/28 - Gramercy - New York, NY

9/29 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY

10/1 - Lee's Place - Toronto, ON

10/3 - Musica - Akron, OH

10/4 - The Loving Touch - Detroit, MI

10/5 - Chop Shop - Chicago, IL

10/6 - Amsterdam - Minneapolis, MN

10/8 - Riot Room, Kansas City, MO

10/10 - Marquis - Denver, CO

10/11 - In The Venue - Salt Lake City, UT

10/13 - Crocodile - Seattle, WA

10/14 - Lola's Room - Portland, OR

10/16 - Starline, Oakland, CA

10/17 - The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA

10/18 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA

10/19 - Bunkhouse Saloon - Las Vegas, NV





Related Stories

The Rocket Summer Reveal Song From Forthcoming Album

Sleeping With Sirens Announce Acoustic Tour With The Rocket Summer

More The Rocket Summer News

Share this article



