The Rocket Summer Announces New Album Shadowkasters

cover art

(Reybee) "I let myself tap in and reset with this one creatively," says The Rocket Summer brainchild Bryce Avary about his newly announced studio album Shadowkasters, due out on May 12 .

This follows the release of previous singles "M4U," and "Stuck Inside Your Light" (Named by Rolling Stone as a Song You Need To Know). A departure from what some might expect from the piano-driven alt-pop rocker, the new album dives deeper into the synth-enriched waters he waded in on his most recent albums and swims effortlessly into darker, keyboard-driven and affected guitar depths. "I felt this tangible tug to tap into the long inherent but sonically neglected places of my heart and simply begin exhaling from there," continues Avary. "What happened was a creative release and outflow that I've never really had before."

Shadowkasters truly chronicles The Rocket Summer's exploration of these electronic textures, all while still supporting Avary's love of 90s indie music that has always influenced him. The next taste of Shadowkasters comes this Friday, March 24, when The Rocket Summer's brand new single "Sing At The Top" will be released.

"I had begun writing fictional stories as a creative exercise," explains Avary. "I started to make what I referred to as 'tiny soundtracks' to these unreleased films in my mind. Ultimately that process opened long inherent but sonically neglected places of the soul and, from there, I began to exhale. I kept drawing from that well to the point where there was a hard drive full of all of these unique songs with this special energy. I feel like I went through the wardrobe into Narnia and returned with this album."

Related Stories

The Rocket Summer Premieres 'M4U' Video

The Rocket Summer Returns With 'M4U'

More The Rocket Summer News