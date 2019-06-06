Sheryl Crow Teams With Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris

Sheryl Crow is streaming her new collaborative track with Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks and country music star Maren Morris called "Prove Me Wrong".

The song comes from Crow's forthcoming album "Threads", which is set to hit stores on August 30th. Check out the lyric video for "Prove Me Wrong" here.

Sheryl had this to say about the track, "Stevie exudes art, she is at all times authentic. She's the sister I don't see enough, but she never leaves my heart.

"I invited Maren to perform on 'Prove You Wrong' with Stevie and I because she belongs in our 'club' of strong female rockers who tell it like it is."





