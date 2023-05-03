Rage Against The Machine To Be Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

(hennemusic) Rage Against The Machine and Sheryl Crow are among the artists that will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame later this year.

Joining the pair are performers Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, and The Spinners; Link Wray and DJ Kool Herc will be honored in the Musical Influence category; Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin will receive the Musical Excellence Award; and, the late creator, producer and host of Soul Train, Don Cornelius, will be recognized with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Iron Maiden and Soundgarden are among the nominees who were not selected for induction this year by the voting members of the music industry.

To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to Induction. Four of seven Inductees in the Performer category were on the ballot for the first time, including Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, and Willie Nelson, while this was the first year of eligibility for Missy Elliott.

"This year's incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll," says John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "We are honored that this November's Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop."

Get details about the 2023 Induction Ceremony here

