Sheryl Crow Documentary Soundtrack Set For Release

(UMe) UMe/Big Machine Records will release a new album called Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary digitally and on 2CD on May 6. The release features Sheryl Crow's biggest hits, including "If It Makes You Happy," "Soak Up The Sun, "All I Wanna Do, "My Favorite Mistake, "Redemption Day," and many more, as well as deep tracks and three newly recorded songs.

On March 11, a full-length documentary film directed by Amy Scott, entitled Sheryl about the singer-songwriter's life and career, premiered at SXSW, ahead of the May 6 premiere on SHOWTIME.

An intimate story of song and sacrifice, Sheryl navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career while the artist battles sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame, before harnessing the power of her gift.



"I am excited for the premiere of my documentary," said Crow. "I hope people will find strength and courage through my story. It was a journey through years and years of incredible memories, and I am proud of the beautiful documentary that Amy Scott made about my life."



Sheryl Crow is a nine-time GRAMMY AWARD recipient and an American music icon. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide; seven charted in the Top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales. Crow has been feted by a new generation of singer-songwriters who have covered her songs and talked about her influence, including Phoebe Bridgers, H.E.R, Haim, Maren Morris, Lorde, Sasami, Best Coast, and Brandi Carlile.



Track Lists:

Digital:

If It Makes You Happy

Leaving Las Vegas

All I Wanna Do

What I Can Do For You

Run, Baby, Run

Hard To Make A Stand

Sweet Rosalyn

A Change Would Do You Good

Home

Love Is A Good Thing

Strong Enough

Can't Cry Anymore

Everyday Is A Winding Road

Redemption Day

The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan)

I Shall Believe

Real Gone (Live)

My Favorite Mistake

Riverwide

Crash And Burn

Steve McQueen

Soak Up The Sun

Out Of Our Heads

Detours

Be Myself

Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)

Tell Me When It's Over (feat. Chris Stapleton)

Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)

The Worst (feat. Keith Richards)

Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)

Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman)

Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash)

Forever

Still The Same

Live With Me



2CD

Disc 1:

If It Makes You Happy

Leaving Las Vegas

All I Wanna Do

What I Can Do For You

Run, Baby, Run

Hard To Make A Stand

Sweet Rosalyn

A Change Would Do You Good

Home

Love Is A Good Thing

Strong Enough

Can't Cry Anymore

Everyday Is A Winding Road

Redemption Day

The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan)

I Shall Believe

Real Gone (Live)

Disc 2:

My Favorite Mistake

Riverwide

Crash And Burn

Steve McQueen

Soak Up The Sun

Out Of Our Heads

Detours

Be Myself

Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)

Tell Me When It's Over (feat. Chris Stapleton)

Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)

The Worst (feat. Keith Richards)

Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)

Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman)

Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash)

Forever

Still The Same

Live With Me

