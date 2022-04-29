Sheryl Crow Documentary Soundtrack Set For Release

(UMe) UMe/Big Machine Records will release a new album called Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary digitally and on 2CD on May 6. The release features Sheryl Crow's biggest hits, including "If It Makes You Happy," "Soak Up The Sun, "All I Wanna Do, "My Favorite Mistake, "Redemption Day," and many more, as well as deep tracks and three newly recorded songs.
On March 11, a full-length documentary film directed by Amy Scott, entitled Sheryl about the singer-songwriter's life and career, premiered at SXSW, ahead of the May 6 premiere on SHOWTIME.
An intimate story of song and sacrifice, Sheryl navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career while the artist battles sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame, before harnessing the power of her gift.
"I am excited for the premiere of my documentary," said Crow. "I hope people will find strength and courage through my story. It was a journey through years and years of incredible memories, and I am proud of the beautiful documentary that Amy Scott made about my life."
Sheryl Crow is a nine-time GRAMMY AWARD recipient and an American music icon. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide; seven charted in the Top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales. Crow has been feted by a new generation of singer-songwriters who have covered her songs and talked about her influence, including Phoebe Bridgers, H.E.R, Haim, Maren Morris, Lorde, Sasami, Best Coast, and Brandi Carlile.
Track Lists:
Digital:
If It Makes You Happy
Leaving Las Vegas
All I Wanna Do
What I Can Do For You
Run, Baby, Run
Hard To Make A Stand
Sweet Rosalyn
A Change Would Do You Good
Home
Love Is A Good Thing
Strong Enough
Can't Cry Anymore
Everyday Is A Winding Road
Redemption Day
The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan)
I Shall Believe
Real Gone (Live)
My Favorite Mistake
Riverwide
Crash And Burn
Steve McQueen
Soak Up The Sun
Out Of Our Heads
Detours
Be Myself
Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)
Tell Me When It's Over (feat. Chris Stapleton)
Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)
The Worst (feat. Keith Richards)
Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)
Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman)
Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash)
Forever
Still The Same
Live With Me
2CD
Disc 1:
If It Makes You Happy
Leaving Las Vegas
All I Wanna Do
What I Can Do For You
Run, Baby, Run
Hard To Make A Stand
Sweet Rosalyn
A Change Would Do You Good
Home
Love Is A Good Thing
Strong Enough
Can't Cry Anymore
Everyday Is A Winding Road
Redemption Day
The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan)
I Shall Believe
Real Gone (Live)
Disc 2:
My Favorite Mistake
Riverwide
Crash And Burn
Steve McQueen
Soak Up The Sun
Out Of Our Heads
Detours
Be Myself
Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)
Tell Me When It's Over (feat. Chris Stapleton)
Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)
The Worst (feat. Keith Richards)
Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)
Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman)
Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash)
Forever
Still The Same
Live With Me
Sheryl Crow And Citizen Cope Play Tribute To Bill Withers
Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19- Eddie Van Halen Rivalry Leads Randy Rhoads Documentary Preview- more
Guns N' Roses' 'Sweet Child Of Mine' Tops Rock Chart- Gene Simmons Invites Ace Frehley To Jam With KISS On Farewell Tour- more
Journey Stream You Got the Best Of Me- Alter Bridge, Halestorm and Mammoth WVH Tour- Anthrax Leads Return Of Tattoo The Earth- more
Staind Announce Summer Tour- ZZ Top Share Raw Version Of La Grange- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None- Iron Maiden- - more
Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago
Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour
Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Hot In The City: April and May Concerts