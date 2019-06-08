News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Hollywood Vampires Release Video For Bowie Classic

06-08-2019
The Hollywood Vampires

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires are premiering a video for their cover of the David Bowie classic, "Heroes", as the latest preview to the group's forthcoming second album, "Rise."

The track, featuring Johnny Depp on lead vocals, was recorded last year at legendary Hansa Studios in Berlin, Germany - the same place where Bowie wrote the original back in 1977.

Due June 21, "Rise" was produced by Tommy Henriksen and The Hollywood Vampires, which was conceived by Alice Cooper and celebrates the spirit of the original drinking club of the same name - co-founded by the rocker - that gathered at the upstairs bar of the Rainbow Bar & Grill on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles from 1972 and included the likes of John Lennon, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon, Bernie Taupin, Jim Morrison and Mickey Dolenz.

"Rise" mixes new original tunes with three covers, including "Heroes", the late Jim Carroll Band's "People Who Died", and Johnny Thunders' "You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory," sung by Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry.

The project also features guest appearances by Jeff Beck and director John Waters on "Welcome To Bushwackers." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


