Amen's Casey Chaos Reportedly Arrested For Domestic Violence

Amen frontman Casey Chaos was reportedly arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at his Los Angeles home, according to the celebrity gossip site TMZ.

They report that Chaos, real name Karim Chmielinski, was arrested for felony domestic violence after police arrived at the home and found the woman with a bloody face. He was released on $50,000 bond.

His attorney told the site, "It's clear that these accusations against Casey are absolutely false. The house where the alleged incident occurred was full of witnesses who have all given statements to police and are willing to testify in court as to the falsity of these accusations." Read more here.





