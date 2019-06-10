John 5 And The Aristocrats Teaming Up For Special Show

John 5 and the Creatures have announced that they will be teaming up with The Aristocrats for a special coheadlining show at 1720 in Los Angeles on September 5th.

The show will follow the July 31st release of John 5's new full-length studio album "Invasion". He had the following to say about the special show, "JOHN 5 and The Aristocrats - It doesn't get much better than that. It's one show only and you're not going to want to miss it. It's going to be a very exciting night, and definitely one to remember."

The Aristocrats added, "We always say that anything can happen onstage at an Aristocrats show - and that goes double for a JOHN 5/Aristocrats double bill! We're psyched because The Aristocrats and JOHN 5 are obviously coming at the instrumental rock thing from just completely different angles, and neither one of us is playing it straight down the middle. Should be a fun night for anyone in L.A. who likes their music loud and bent."





