Linda McCartney's Wide Prairie Getting Special Reissue

MPL / Capitol / Ume have announced that they will be reissuing Linda McCartney 's 1998 posthumous compilation "Wide Prairie," on August 2nd.

Linda was best known for her work in Wings with her husband Paul McCartney. This album marked the only record that was ever released solely under her name.

The special reissue will be made available on limited edition white / blue colored vinyl and classic black vinyl, digitally and on streaming services. See the tracklisting below. (All songs written by Linda McCartney, except where otherwise indicated)

1. Wide Prairie

2. New Orleans

3. The White Coated Man (Linda McCartney, Paul McCartney, Carla Lane)

4. Love's Full Glory

5. I Got Up (L. McCartney, P. McCartney)

6. The Light Comes from Within (L. McCartney, P. McCartney)

7. Mister Sandman (Pat Ballard)

8. Seaside Woman

9. Oriental Nightfish

10. Endless Days (L. McCartney, Mick Bolton)

11. Poison Ivy (Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller)

12. Cow (L. McCartney, P. McCartney, Lane)

13. B-side to Seaside (L. McCartney, P. McCartney)

14. Sugartime (Charlie Phillips, Odis Echols)

15. Cook of the House (L. McCartney, P. McCartney)

16. Appaloosa (L. McCartney, P. McCartney)





