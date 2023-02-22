.

Rolling Stones Recruit Paul McCartney To Guest On New Album

Keavin Wiggins | Published 02-22-2023

Rolling Stones Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

A representee for the Rolling Stones confirmed the rumor that Paul McCartney will make a guest appearance om The Rolling Stones' forthcoming studio album.

The legendary band is working on their new album with acclaimed producer Andrew Watt, who recently took home a Grammy Award for his work on Ozzy Osbourne's latest album, "Patient Number 9."

Rumors sparked earlier this week that the Beatle legend was recording with the Stones. Other reports had Beatles drummer Ringo Starr also taking part, but that speculation was shot down by the Stones camp.

A Rolling Stones rep told CNN via email that McCartney played bass "on just one RS track." And they also stated, "no Ringo Starr at all."


Related Stories
Rolling Stones Recruit Paul McCartney To Guest On New Album

The Rolling Stones Search For Satisfaction On Chronicles Documentary Series

The Rolling Stones Announce Beggars Banquet Record Store Day Edition

The Rolling Stones Stream New 'GRRR Live!' Release

The Rolling Stones Chronicles Documentary Series Launched

More Rolling Stones News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Recruit Paul McCartney To Guest On New Album- Shinedown Share 'A Symptom Of Being Human' Video- more

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Star In Funny PlayStation VR2 Commercial- When We Were Young Festival Add Second Date- Furnace Fest- more

advertisement
Reviews

On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv

Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show

Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023

On The Record: Vinyl Moon

Caught In The Act: Top 12 Rock Songs For Valentine's Day!

Latest News

Rolling Stones Recruit Paul McCartney To Guest On New Album

Shinedown Share 'A Symptom Of Being Human' Video

The Joe Perry Project Plot Spring U.S. Tour

Reba McEntire Joins 'The Voice' as Mega Mentor

CHVRCHES Reveal Advice From Coldplay's Chris Martin

In Flames Top The Album Charts At Home With 'Foregone'

Echos Shares 'Mad Re-imagined' Video To Celebrate New EP Release

Singled Out: Dust Biters' Progeny