Rolling Stones Recruit Paul McCartney To Guest On New Album

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

A representee for the Rolling Stones confirmed the rumor that Paul McCartney will make a guest appearance om The Rolling Stones' forthcoming studio album.

The legendary band is working on their new album with acclaimed producer Andrew Watt, who recently took home a Grammy Award for his work on Ozzy Osbourne's latest album, "Patient Number 9."

Rumors sparked earlier this week that the Beatle legend was recording with the Stones. Other reports had Beatles drummer Ringo Starr also taking part, but that speculation was shot down by the Stones camp.

A Rolling Stones rep told CNN via email that McCartney played bass "on just one RS track." And they also stated, "no Ringo Starr at all."





Related Stories

The Rolling Stones Search For Satisfaction On Chronicles Documentary Series

The Rolling Stones Announce Beggars Banquet Record Store Day Edition

The Rolling Stones Stream New 'GRRR Live!' Release

The Rolling Stones Chronicles Documentary Series Launched

More Rolling Stones News