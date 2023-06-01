Paul McCartney Celebrates 'Live And Let Die' 50th Anniversary With Atmos Mix

Paul McCartney is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Wings classic "Live and Let Die" with a Dolby Atmos mix by Giles Martin and Steve Orchard that was mastered by Oli Morgan.

Nasty Little Man sent over the following details: 50 years after its release, Live and Let Die is as relevant and powerful as it was in 1973. In the climax to his already legendary Glastonbury headline performance last summer, Paul signaled his set was drawing to a close, accompanied with dramatic pyrotechnics and towering walls of flame as he rocked Worthy Farm with Live and Let Die - chosen by many as one of the show's literally dozens of standout moments - and underlining the song's enduring impact on several generations.

Live and Let Die exploded onto the early 1970s scene, instantly becoming a defining moment in the soundtrack of the decade. The song is packed with characteristics of Paul McCartney's adventurous songwriting that have come to define pop culture over the last 60 years: The soulful intro, the bombastic chorus, the hard rock riffage, the dynamic instrumentation, the reggae, the orchestra... and somehow it all fits perfectly into 3 minutes and 12 seconds.

Unlike many of his compositions, Live and Let Die was a commission: Paul was approached in 1972 to see if he might want to write a song for the upcoming James Bond film of the same name. Having held a secret ambition to write a Bond song, initially Paul was unsure that his song was in fact 'Bondian' enough and was worried how it might hold up to songs like Goldfinger and From Russia With Love. The song, which became an international smash hit single upon release, now regularly tops the "Best Bond Theme" polls each time a new Bond film comes along. The first Bond song to earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song, Live and Let Die also went on to win a Grammy Award in 1974.

Live and Let Die also carries the distinction of being Paul's first post-Beatles track produced in full by George Martin. George was doing the music for the film and worked with Paul on the orchestral arrangements which Paul described as a "perfectly stated balance of grandiose, without being over the top."

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Live and Let Die has been mixed in Dolby Atmos by Giles Martin (George's son) and Steve Orchard. This special mix provides an immersive experience for the listener. Fans will hear the track in a completely new way - putting them right in the heart of the action and acting as a reminder as to why Live and Let Die has become a timeless and universally beloved classic. Check it out here and check out an interview Paul did about the anniversary here.

