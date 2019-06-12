News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Play Tribute To Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott

06-12-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica performed a tribute to the late Thin Lizzy legend Phil Lynott during their June 8 concert at Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland and video has been shared online.

The band delivered the traditional Irish song, "Whiskey In The Jar", before 75,000 fans at the event, with frontman James Hetfield adding, "We love you, Phil", at the conclusion of the track.

Thin Lizzy first recorded their version of the ballad in 1972, while Metallica featured it on 1998's "Garage Inc." set. After the group's first performance at the iconic Irish venue, Hetfield shared a photo of himself alongside a Lynott statue in Dublin, with the caption: "Much respect and love to my favorite songwriter, Mr. Phil Lynott."

The Irish rocker died in 1986 of heart failure and pneumonia at the age of 36 after being in a coma for eight days following a drug overdose. The Slane Castle gig is part of Metallica's 25-date spring/summer European concert series, which started last month and has dates scheduled into late August.

Sad news out of Ireland as Lynott's mother, Philomena, passed away on June 12 at the age of 88 after a lengthy battle with cancer, according to Hot Press, who note that she came to national prominence when her 1995 memoir, "My Boy", became a No 1 bestseller

The music outlet adds "it was one of the great joys of Philomena's life that she succeeded in her campaign to have a statue of Phil erected in Dublin."

"She was a formidable and brilliant woman," says Hot Press editor Niall Stokes. "I am really proud that we were able to participate in telling her remarkable story. Because she was indeed a remarkable person. She was hugely determined and courageous - and absolutely committed to the campaign to ensure that Philip's memory was kept alive and his legacy celebrated." Watch the video and see Hetfield's post here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


