Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming

Guns N' Roses lead guitarist Slash says that he sees a "wave coming" of a new generation of authentic rock bands who will be doing it for the "right reasons".

While bands like GNR are attacking stadium sized crowds, there have been very few new rock bands emerge and find success over the past decade, with the exception of groups like Rival Sons and Greta Van Fleet, who are bringing the classic guitar rock style to younger fans.

Slash, while doing an interview with Guitar Interactive to promote the latest record, Living The Dream", and tour for his band Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, was asked what he thought of Greta Van Fleet.

He responded, "Everybody keeps asking me. I don't, really... I can't say that I listen to 'em, but I love the fact that they're sort of coming from a pure place. I have to admit the stuff I heard does sound very reminiscent of Zeppelin, and I've heard some stories about how they were raised on that. And it's all good.

"When they put out their next record, we'll see if they can branch away from that and become their own band. But at the same time, the fact that they're having success is opening up doors for a lot of other kids."

Slash says that he sees "a wave coming. There's not really much else I can say, because I do my thing, and I'm sort of watching peripherally what's happening, what everybody else is doing.

"I have to admit, most of the bands that are putting out records that I listen to are bands that I've known for a long time, Alice In Chains' new record, Queens Of The Stone Age and Foo Fighters, whatever.

"But there's a thing happening, bubbling under the surface with kids right now that are going in rock and roll for what I would call all the right reasons, as opposed to trying to be celebrities before they can put together five chords. It seems like there's a real attitude and a real hunger to do something that's got some balls."





