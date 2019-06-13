Helmet Announce 30th Anniversary Tour Helmet have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a North American tour that they will be launching to celebrate their 30th anniversary. The tour will showcase the number 30 with the band hitting 30 cites for both the European and North American legs, and will include 30 song sets at the shows with no opening bands. They will be kicking things off on October 23rd in Boston, MA at the Paradise Rock Club and wrapping up the trek on November 30th in Toronto, ON at the Horseshoe Tavern. Page Hamilton had this to say, "The day John, Peter and I auditioned Henry is the day I consider to be the beginning of Helmet. The year was 1989 and I think the month was May. I love playing this music more than ever with my current bandmates Kyle, Dan and Dave. "To celebrate 30 years of recording and touring, we decided to play 30 songs a night in 30 cities in Europe and 30 more cities in the USA. We hope to see you all there." See the dates for the North American leg below: Oct. 23 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Oct. 25 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

Oct. 26 - New York City, NY - Bowery Ballroom

Oct. 27 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Oct. 29 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

Oct. 30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Oct. 31 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

Nov. 01 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

Nov. 02 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk

Nov. 03 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Nov. 05 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

Nov. 07 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

Nov. 09 - Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Hotel

Nov. 09 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

Nov. 10 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

Nov. 12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

Nov. 13 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

Nov. 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Nov. 15 - Medford, OR - Howiee's On Front

Nov. 16 - Portland, OR - Dante's

Nov. 17 - Seattle, WA - Substation

Nov. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

Nov. 20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Nov. 22 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

Nov. 23 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

Nov. 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Nov. 26 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Nov. 27 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Nov. 29 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

Nov. 30 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

Helmet Announce 30th Anniversary Tour


