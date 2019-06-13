News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Helmet Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

06-13-2019
Helmet

Helmet have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a North American tour that they will be launching to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

The tour will showcase the number 30 with the band hitting 30 cites for both the European and North American legs, and will include 30 song sets at the shows with no opening bands.

They will be kicking things off on October 23rd in Boston, MA at the Paradise Rock Club and wrapping up the trek on November 30th in Toronto, ON at the Horseshoe Tavern.

Page Hamilton had this to say, "The day John, Peter and I auditioned Henry is the day I consider to be the beginning of Helmet. The year was 1989 and I think the month was May. I love playing this music more than ever with my current bandmates Kyle, Dan and Dave.

"To celebrate 30 years of recording and touring, we decided to play 30 songs a night in 30 cities in Europe and 30 more cities in the USA. We hope to see you all there." See the dates for the North American leg below:

Oct. 23 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Oct. 25 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live
Oct. 26 - New York City, NY - Bowery Ballroom
Oct. 27 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
Oct. 29 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
Oct. 30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Oct. 31 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
Nov. 01 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
Nov. 02 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk
Nov. 03 - Dallas, TX - Trees
Nov. 05 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom
Nov. 07 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
Nov. 09 - Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Hotel
Nov. 09 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
Nov. 10 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
Nov. 12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
Nov. 13 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
Nov. 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
Nov. 15 - Medford, OR - Howiee's On Front
Nov. 16 - Portland, OR - Dante's
Nov. 17 - Seattle, WA - Substation
Nov. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
Nov. 20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
Nov. 22 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
Nov. 23 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
Nov. 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
Nov. 26 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
Nov. 27 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
Nov. 29 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
Nov. 30 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern


