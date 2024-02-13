Helmet Recruit Cro-Mags For North American Tour

Helmet have announced that they will be launching a second North American leg of their Look Left Tour in support of their 2023 album "Left", which will feature Cro-Mags as special guests.

The first North American leg was launched last fall and followed by a number of sol out dates in the UK and Europe. The tour new leg will be kicking off April 14th in Detroit, MI at The Magic Stick and will wrap up May 18th in Pittsburgh, PA at Spirit Hall.

The band will be visiting a few markets that they did not hit during the first leg, as well as returning to select cities. Tickets for the trek will be going on sale sale this Friday, February 16th at 10am Local Times. See the dates below:

Sun/Apr-14 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick

Mon/Apr-15 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Tue/Apr-16 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

Thu/Apr-18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

Fri/Apr-19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

Sun/Apr-21 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Mon/Apr-22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Tue/Apr-23 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Thu/Apr-25 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

Fri/Apr-26 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Sun/Apr-28 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Tue/Apr-30 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC

Wed/May-01 - Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios

Fri/May-03 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sat/May-04 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

Sun/May-05 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

Tue/May-07 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

Thu/May-09 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Fri/May-10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

Sun/May-12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

Tue/May-14 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

Wed/May-15 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

Thu/May-16 - Boston, MA - Middle East - Downstairs

Fri/May-17 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

Sat/May-18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

