Helmet Recruit Cro-Mags For North American Tour

Helmet have announced that they will be launching a second North American leg of their Look Left Tour in support of their 2023 album "Left", which will feature Cro-Mags as special guests.
The first North American leg was launched last fall and followed by a number of sol out dates in the UK and Europe. The tour new leg will be kicking off April 14th in Detroit, MI at The Magic Stick and will wrap up May 18th in Pittsburgh, PA at Spirit Hall.
The band will be visiting a few markets that they did not hit during the first leg, as well as returning to select cities. Tickets for the trek will be going on sale sale this Friday, February 16th at 10am Local Times. See the dates below:
Sun/Apr-14 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick
Mon/Apr-15 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
Tue/Apr-16 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
Thu/Apr-18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
Fri/Apr-19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
Sun/Apr-21 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
Mon/Apr-22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Tue/Apr-23 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
Thu/Apr-25 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
Fri/Apr-26 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Sun/Apr-28 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
Tue/Apr-30 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC
Wed/May-01 - Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios
Fri/May-03 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Sat/May-04 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
Sun/May-05 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group
Tue/May-07 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
Thu/May-09 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Fri/May-10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
Sun/May-12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
Tue/May-14 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis
Wed/May-15 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom
Thu/May-16 - Boston, MA - Middle East - Downstairs
Fri/May-17 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
Sat/May-18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
