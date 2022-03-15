Helmet Cancel European and UK Tour

Helmet have announced that they have canceled their European and UK Tour, that was set to kick off next month, due to "several circumstances beyond our control"
They shared the following on social media,"We were so looking forward to returning to Europe and getting back out on the road this Spring. After the past 2 1/2 years of Covid crushing live music we'd started rehearsals and even played 2 shows in LA.
"Unfortunately we are forced to cancel our 2022 European Tour due to several circumstances beyond our control (the world is still not back to normal) and for a band member to deal with a serious but non life threatening health issue.
"We would like to sincerely apologize to all our fans who have reached out to us to make plans to hang, catch up and hear us play. For now it's back to the drawing board and we hope to see you next year.
"Refunds will be given for tickets purchased."
Metal Supergroup Attempt Survivors Releasing Debut EP
Helmet Cancel U.S. Headline Tour Dates
Helmet Turn With Cover Of Gang Of Four's 'In The Ditch'
Chester Bennington's Early Years Subject Of Roundtable With Korn, Helmet Stars
Will Butler Leaves Arcade Fire- Geddy Lee Goes Behind The Scenes of Murdoch Mysteries Guest Appearance- more
Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka Hospitalized- Rolling Stones To Complete New Album With Steve Jordan- Tool- more
Def Leppard Share 'Kick' and Announce New Album- Rock Hall Refuse Dolly Parton's Request- Roger Waters- Ghost- Muse- more
Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Sammy Hagar Releasing New Book- Weezer- more
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville 2022
Caught In The Act: Daughtry, Black Stone Cherry and Lyell Live 2022
RockPile: St. Patrick's Day Edition
Travel News, Trips and Tips: John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, More