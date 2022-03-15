Helmet Cancel European and UK Tour

Cancelled UK Tour poster

Helmet have announced that they have canceled their European and UK Tour, that was set to kick off next month, due to "several circumstances beyond our control"

They shared the following on social media,"We were so looking forward to returning to Europe and getting back out on the road this Spring. After the past 2 1/2 years of Covid crushing live music we'd started rehearsals and even played 2 shows in LA.

"Unfortunately we are forced to cancel our 2022 European Tour due to several circumstances beyond our control (the world is still not back to normal) and for a band member to deal with a serious but non life threatening health issue.

"We would like to sincerely apologize to all our fans who have reached out to us to make plans to hang, catch up and hear us play. For now it's back to the drawing board and we hope to see you next year.

"Refunds will be given for tickets purchased."

