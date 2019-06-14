News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Atreyu Star Reveals When Band Will Begin Next Album

06-14-2019
Atreyu

Atreyu guitarist Travis Miguel revealed during a recent interview that the band is focusing on touring for the rest of the year and will most likely start writing material for their next album early next year.

The group released their last studio effort, "In Our Wake" last year and will be spending the bulk of their year on the road promoting it. Travis was asked about their plans for a new record by the Mike James Rock Show.

Miguel has the following to say, "As of right now, we're concentrating mostly on touring as much as we can. We have this European run and then we go home for about a week and a half, and we have the 'Disrupt' tour in the States. And that'll bring us just before the fall, so we'll have a little bit of time off.

"We're planning on doing a headlining run, probably in North America, sometime in the fall. And then after that, possibly Australia. There's talks of maybe going to South Africa, which would be awesome; we've never been there. So maybe after the New Year, we'll probably start thinking about writing for a new album... By that time, we'll be pretty fried from touring, and it'll be a good time to start." Check out the full clip here


