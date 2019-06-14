Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is premiering a video for the title track to his just-released new album, "Western Stars." Directed by Thom Zimny, the clip mixes performance footage and vignettes shot in Joshua Tree, CA.

Produced by multi-instrumentalist Ron Aniello and recorded primarily at Springsteen's home studio in New Jersey, "Western Stars" includes appearances by Patti Scialfa, David Sancious, Charlie Giordano and Soozie Tyrell, among many others.

The singer's 19th studio record - and first since 2014's "High Hopes" - is billed as a "sweeping range of American themes, of highways and desert spaces, of isolation and community and the permanence of home and hope."

"This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements," says Springsteen. "It's a jewel box of a record." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





