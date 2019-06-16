David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans

Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth shared in a new interview that he plans to meet with his bandmates Eddie and Alex Van Halen to discuss future plans for the legendary group.

The outspoken frontman revealed the news in a social media clip shared by Toazted on Saturday. Roth said (via Sleaze Roxx), "There is certainly more music. If you want hear more updates, dial into davidleeroth.com, the David Lee Roth, The Roth Show.

"All roads lead to David Lee Roth after this many summers. Plenty of music coming up. I'm going to be seeing the Van Halen brothers next week or so. We'll be talking about what's coming up then."

He was also asked it there is new Van Halen music with his vocals and he responded, "I make no promises but I make promises but I don't. I have to publicize now that I'm not talking."





