News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans

06-16-2019
Van Halen

Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth shared in a new interview that he plans to meet with his bandmates Eddie and Alex Van Halen to discuss future plans for the legendary group.

The outspoken frontman revealed the news in a social media clip shared by Toazted on Saturday. Roth said (via Sleaze Roxx), "There is certainly more music. If you want hear more updates, dial into davidleeroth.com, the David Lee Roth, The Roth Show.

"All roads lead to David Lee Roth after this many summers. Plenty of music coming up. I'm going to be seeing the Van Halen brothers next week or so. We'll be talking about what's coming up then."

He was also asked it there is new Van Halen music with his vocals and he responded, "I make no promises but I make promises but I don't. I have to publicize now that I'm not talking."


Related Stories


David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Goes Vegas

Def Leppard Star On Van Halen Vs. Van Hagar

David Lee Roth Crashes Fan's Bachelor Party

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Eyes Possible Residency

Van Halen's David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Freewheelin With Three Part Special

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Releases Three Part Podcast

Christian Rocker Wants To Help Van Halen Make New Album

Van Halen Lost Weekend Documentary Screening This Week

More Van Halen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans- Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'- 311 Ask What The?! With New Song- more

Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album- Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic- Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son- Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'- more

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue- Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video- Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes- Sammy Hagar- more

Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming- Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series- Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans

Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'

311 Ask What The?! With New Song

Metallica Share 'Here Comes Revenge' Live Video

Killswitch Engage Frontman Jesse Leach Excited About 'Epic' New Album

Brantley Gilbert Releases New Song 'Man That Hung The Moon'

Caleb Johnson Comes Full Circle With Rival Sons Frontman

Michael Schenker Fest Release 'Rock Steady' Video

Wednesday 13 Reissues Albums On Vinyl and Digitally

Devin Townsend Announces ERAS Part Box Set

MC5 And The Stooges Stars Lead Guests On Mitch Ryder's New Album

Clutch Announce UK And European Tour

He Is Legend Release 'Boogiewoman' Video

Harm's Way Launching North American Summer Tour

Bloody Hammers Release 'Let Sleeping Corpses' Lie Video

All The Colours Bring Back 90s Alt Rock With 'Tear It Down'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.