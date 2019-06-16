News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'

06-16-2019
Steve Perry

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is pleased with the fan response to his comeback album, "Traces", which he released last fall and marked his first new music in two decades.

Perry was a guest on The Jim Brickman Show was asked about how fans reacted to the new record. He responded, "It's been great. It's been really great. It's been an interesting experience to release a record in this age that we live in. Meaning, it's such a different landscape... Now we're streaming, now we've got everything... all this stuff. And so it's been such an interesting experience to release music into the new landscape of what it all means.

"We're streaming, we're still selling some on iTunes.... Nobody sells records anymore, everybody's streaming. But I didn't do this to sell records. If people wanna own it and take it with them, then that's beautiful. But if you wanna listen to it, that's also beautiful, 'cause all I wanted to do - and I said this to many of my friends...

"The reason I make music again was, number one, to keep a promise that I wouldn't go back into isolation. And number two, I wanted to just see if I was viable as a songwriter, singer, arranger, mixer, producer. I wanted to see if I could even remotely do some sort of creative involvement with all that.

"And in the beginning, it was challenging, because of the new technologies. But now I've embraced the living crap out of all of it. I have a great studio."


Related Stories


Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'

Journey's Steve Perry Recalls Early AC/DC Experience

Steve Perry Not Interested In Relationship With Journey

Steve Perry Goes Behind The Scenes Of First Video In 25 Years

Journey's Steve Perry Releases First New Video In 25 Years

Journey's Steve Perry Expands Comeback Album

Journey Icon Steve Perry Explains Walking Away From Music

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music 2018 In Review

More Steve Perry News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans- Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'- 311 Ask What The?! With New Song- more

Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album- Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic- Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son- Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'- more

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue- Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video- Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes- Sammy Hagar- more

Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming- Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series- Aerosmith See 'Good Chance' Of New Music Coming- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans

Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'

311 Ask What The?! With New Song

Metallica Share 'Here Comes Revenge' Live Video

Killswitch Engage Frontman Jesse Leach Excited About 'Epic' New Album

Brantley Gilbert Releases New Song 'Man That Hung The Moon'

Caleb Johnson Comes Full Circle With Rival Sons Frontman

Michael Schenker Fest Release 'Rock Steady' Video

Wednesday 13 Reissues Albums On Vinyl and Digitally

Devin Townsend Announces ERAS Part Box Set

MC5 And The Stooges Stars Lead Guests On Mitch Ryder's New Album

Clutch Announce UK And European Tour

He Is Legend Release 'Boogiewoman' Video

Harm's Way Launching North American Summer Tour

Bloody Hammers Release 'Let Sleeping Corpses' Lie Video

All The Colours Bring Back 90s Alt Rock With 'Tear It Down'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.