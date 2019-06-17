Robert Plant Streaming New Digging Deep

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is revisiting the 2017 "Carry Fire" track, "Bones Of Saints", on the second episode in his new podcast series, "Digging Deep."

The tune was the second single from the singer's eleventh album, which peaked at No. 14 on the US Billboard 200 while reaching No. 3 on the UK charts.

"Digging Deep" sees the Led Zeppelin rocker sharing stories from his legendary career; the series recently launched with a look back at "Calling To You", from his 1993 album, "Fate Of Nations."

This past week, Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters kicked off a European tour in Stockholm, Sweden; the three-week series will wrap up with an appearance at Denmark's Roskilde Festival on July 4. Check out the episode here.

