The Hollywood Vampires To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires will perform on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live this Wednesday, June 19th. The appearance comes just two days ahead of the June 21 release of the band's second album, "Rise."

Co-produced by Tommy Henriksen and the group, the project mixes new original songs from the lineup led by Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, and Johnny Depp, and presents select covers, including the late Jim Carroll Band's "People Who Died", and Johnny Thunders' "You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory."

The band just released their version of the 1977 David Bowie classic, "Heroes", as the latest single from the record. The Hollywood Vampires previewed tracks from "Rise" during a series of spring US West coast concert dates. Watch the video for "Heroes" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

The Hollywood Vampires Release Video For Bowie Classic

The Hollywood Vampires Release 'The Boogieman Surprise' Video

Steven Tyler and Marilyn Manson Jam With Hollywood Vampires

Video From The Hollywood Vampires Tour Kick Off Goes Online

The Hollywood Vampires Announce Album And Stream New Song

The Hollywood Vampires Plan To Release Multiple Albums This Year

The Hollywood Vampires Announce Spring Tour

More The Hollywood Vampires News

Share this article



