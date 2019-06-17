News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Hollywood Vampires To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

06-17-2019
The Hollywood Vampires

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires will perform on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live this Wednesday, June 19th. The appearance comes just two days ahead of the June 21 release of the band's second album, "Rise."

Co-produced by Tommy Henriksen and the group, the project mixes new original songs from the lineup led by Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, and Johnny Depp, and presents select covers, including the late Jim Carroll Band's "People Who Died", and Johnny Thunders' "You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory."

The band just released their version of the 1977 David Bowie classic, "Heroes", as the latest single from the record. The Hollywood Vampires previewed tracks from "Rise" during a series of spring US West coast concert dates. Watch the video for "Heroes" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


The Hollywood Vampires To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Hollywood Vampires Release Video For Bowie Classic

The Hollywood Vampires Release 'The Boogieman Surprise' Video

Steven Tyler and Marilyn Manson Jam With Hollywood Vampires

Video From The Hollywood Vampires Tour Kick Off Goes Online

The Hollywood Vampires Announce Album And Stream New Song

The Hollywood Vampires Plan To Release Multiple Albums This Year

The Hollywood Vampires Announce Spring Tour

More The Hollywood Vampires News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer- Guns N' Roses Announce New U.S. Reunion Tour Dates- Robert Plant Streaming New Digging Deep- The Hollywood Vampires- more

David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans- Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'- 311 Ask What The?! With New Song- more

Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album- Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic- Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son- Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'- more

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue- Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video- Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes- Sammy Hagar- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer

Guns N' Roses Announce New U.S. Reunion Tour Dates

Robert Plant Streaming New Digging Deep

The Hollywood Vampires To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Black Veil Brides Restitching Their Wounds For Anniversary

Shania Twain Announces Let's Go Las Vegas Residency

The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Satellite' Video

Dirty Heads Release 'Super Moon' Video

Thom Yorke Announces Tomorrow's Modern Boxes American Tour

Heart Expand North American Comeback Tour

Delain Guitarist Leaving Group After Music Festival

Within Temptation To Take New Approach To Releasing Music

Noel Gallagher Performs Oasis Classic At Isle Of Wight Festival

Betraying The Martyrs Launching North American Tour

Burning Witches Stream First Song With New Singer

Weapons of Anew Touring With Scott Stapp and Messer

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.