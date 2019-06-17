News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Satellite' Video

06-17-2019
The Night Flight Orchestra

The Night Flight Orchestra have released a music video for their new single 'Satellite', which features several guests appearances including Big Big Train's Rachel Hall.

The band had this to say about the new track, "Sometimes, no matter how many years or how many miles you have between yourself and the one you truly desire, love leaves a mark that can't be erased. Your need is etched in your soul, in the actual muscle fibres that keep your heart beating. And so, you become a satellite, forever stuck in orbit around the object of your affection, watching from afar, but never being able to fulfil your dreams.

"Anticipating yet another sinful Swedish summer, where none of your secrets can be hidden beneath the unyielding glare of the midnight sun, we wanted to give you something special; a soundtrack both to your daydreams and your shortcomings. This summer might change your life, and if it doesn't, we might change it for you." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Satellite' Video

The Night Flight Orchestra Go ABBA For New Album

The Night Flight Orchestra Expand Early Albums For Reissue

The Night Flight Orchestra Preview New Album

The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album and Preview Video

The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Something Mysterious' Video

The Night Flight Orchestra Stream New Song 'Domino'

The Night Flight Orchestra Reveal More 'Amber Galactic' Details

Supergroup The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album

More The Night Flight Orchestra News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer- Guns N' Roses Announce New U.S. Reunion Tour Dates- Robert Plant Streaming New Digging Deep- The Hollywood Vampires- more

David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans- Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces'- 311 Ask What The?! With New Song- more

Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album- Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic- Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son- Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'- more

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Could Continue- Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video- Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes- Sammy Hagar- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer

Guns N' Roses Announce New U.S. Reunion Tour Dates

Robert Plant Streaming New Digging Deep

The Hollywood Vampires To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Black Veil Brides Restitching Their Wounds For Anniversary

Shania Twain Announces Let's Go Las Vegas Residency

The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Satellite' Video

Dirty Heads Release 'Super Moon' Video

Thom Yorke Announces Tomorrow's Modern Boxes American Tour

Heart Expand North American Comeback Tour

Delain Guitarist Leaving Group After Music Festival

Within Temptation To Take New Approach To Releasing Music

Noel Gallagher Performs Oasis Classic At Isle Of Wight Festival

Betraying The Martyrs Launching North American Tour

Burning Witches Stream First Song With New Singer

Weapons of Anew Touring With Scott Stapp and Messer

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.