
The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Satellite' Video
06-17-2019
The Night Flight Orchestra have released a music video for their new single 'Satellite', which features several guests appearances including Big Big Train's Rachel Hall.
The band had this to say about the new track, "Sometimes, no matter how many years or how many miles you have between yourself and the one you truly desire, love leaves a mark that can't be erased. Your need is etched in your soul, in the actual muscle fibres that keep your heart beating. And so, you become a satellite, forever stuck in orbit around the object of your affection, watching from afar, but never being able to fulfil your dreams.
