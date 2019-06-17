The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Satellite' Video

The Night Flight Orchestra have released a music video for their new single 'Satellite', which features several guests appearances including Big Big Train's Rachel Hall.

The band had this to say about the new track, "Sometimes, no matter how many years or how many miles you have between yourself and the one you truly desire, love leaves a mark that can't be erased. Your need is etched in your soul, in the actual muscle fibres that keep your heart beating. And so, you become a satellite, forever stuck in orbit around the object of your affection, watching from afar, but never being able to fulfil your dreams.



"Anticipating yet another sinful Swedish summer, where none of your secrets can be hidden beneath the unyielding glare of the midnight sun, we wanted to give you something special; a soundtrack both to your daydreams and your shortcomings. This summer might change your life, and if it doesn't, we might change it for you." Watch the video here.





Related Stories

The Night Flight Orchestra Go ABBA For New Album

The Night Flight Orchestra Expand Early Albums For Reissue

The Night Flight Orchestra Preview New Album

The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album and Preview Video

The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Something Mysterious' Video

The Night Flight Orchestra Stream New Song 'Domino'

The Night Flight Orchestra Reveal More 'Amber Galactic' Details

Supergroup The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album

More The Night Flight Orchestra News

Share this article



