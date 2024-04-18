The Night Flight Orchestra Inks Deal With Napalm Records

(Freeman Promotions) Napalm Records is thrilled to announce the signing of acclaimed Swedish rock force The Night Flight Orchestra! Formed in 2007 by members of notable rock and metal bands such as Soilwork, Arch Enemy, and Mean Streak, The Night Flight Orchestra have gone on to release six studio albums and land two Swedish Grammis nominations. From vibrant anthems to nostalgic ballads, the band's versatile offerings pay tribute to the 80s with influences ranging from hard rock and disco to pop and prog.

Adding to the countless live shows they have performed to ecstatic audiences throughout their history, The Night Flight Orchestra is heading on a Latin American tour this week, followed by a summer of headline and festival shows across Europe, including festivals such Alcatraz Open Air in Belgium and Bloodstock Open Air in the UK. Time to prepare for take-off - stay tuned for news on The Night Flight Orchestra's Napalm Records debut, coming soon!

The band states: "We are really looking forward to taking this airborne orchestra to the next dimension together with Napalm Records! We have a new album in the works and cannot wait to launch a massive campaign together! Up, up and away!"

Sebastian Muench, Napalm Records Senior A&R, adds: "The Night Flight Orchestra manages to ingeniously interpret profound and innovative hard rock like an entertaining musical and deliver incredibly exciting concerts. Their six studio albums so far are all extremely exciting and we are very happy to help TNFO become even more successful in the future. I am very much looking forward to this great collaboration."

The Night Flight Orchestra Live 2024:

21.04.24 MX - Mexico City / Circo Volador

22.04.24 CO - Bogota / Ace Of Spades Club

25.04.24 CL - Santiago / Teatro Cariola

27.04.24 BR - São Paulo / Summer Breeze Open Air

28.04.24 AR - Buenos Aires / El Teatrito

16.05.24 FI - Tampere / Olympia Kortteli

17.05.24 FI - Helsinki / Tavastia

18.05.24 SE - Stockholm / Downtown Riot

27.06.24 SK - Snina / Rock Pod Kamenom

11.07.24 DE - Neukirchen-Vluyn / Dong Open Air

09.04.24 SE - Falkoping / Nestorfest

10.08.24 BE - Kortrijk / Alcatraz Open Air

11.08.24 UK - Walton-on-Trent / Bloodstock Open Air

