The Night Flight Orchestra To Celebrate David Andersson With Fall Tour

The Night Flight Orchestra will be carrying forward following the death of guitarist David Andersson, and will be celebrating their late bandmate with their Death To False AOR Tour.
The eleven-date track across Europe will be launching on November 10th at The Dome in London and will conclude on November 20th at the Randal Club in Bratislava.
The group had this to say, "The Legacy continues... September 14th, in the year of 2022 will be a date that none of us will ever forget. Our guitarist David Andersson shut his eyes forever. It was the day we've all dreaded for quite sometime. Our hearts are grieving.
"As Bjorn went to visit David for the last time at the hospital, he gave him the blessing to continue the musical journey that they both embarked on some 12 years ago.
"Despite David's fairly long absence from the band as a touring member, we've had an amazing and busy summer with unforgettable shows. However, there's one thing we haven't done in a long time: playing club shows.
"We can't see a better way to celebrate David's life and music, than to embark on this mini European tour in November, that we've been planning for quite a while.
"We encourage you to join us in this celebration and dance the night away. This winged and nocturnal journey must continue. In David's honor, we've also named the tour "Death to false AOR". He would've loved that - cause if there's one thing he loathed, it was false and non organic AOR."
10.11. UK London - The Dome
11.11. DE Berlin - Orwo Haus
12.11. NL Helmond - Cacaofabriek
13.11. AT Vienna - Szene
14.11. BE Bilzen - South of Heaven
15.11. DE Cologne - Essigfabrik
16.11. DE Bochum - Matrix
17.11. DE Weiher - Live Music Hall
18.11. DE Weissenhauser - Metal Hammer Paradise
19.11. DE Leipzig - Hellraiser
20.11. SK Bratislava - Randal Club
