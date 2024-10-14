The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album 'Give Us The Moon'

(Napalm) The Night Flight Orchestra announce their highly anticipated seventh studio album! The band's most cinematic offering to date, Give Us The Moon, is set for release on January 31, 2025 via Napalm Records.

Founded in 2007 by members of high-profile bands such as Soilwork, Arch Enemy and Mean Streak, The Night Flight Orchestra have been nominated three times for the Swedish Grammis, gathering millions of streams with their hits.

Having won over international live audiences with their incredibly entertaining performances on multiple tours and at enormous festivals such as Wacken Open Air, The Night Flight Orchestra are taking off on a full European tour at the end of January. Tickets are already on sale, so make sure to grab yours before it is too late.

The group shared, "How excited can you possibly get from announcing a new album? Well let us tell you: We are shaking with excitement, hanging from chandeliers, doing butterfly strokes in sparkling wine, making snow angels in icing sugar and climbing Mont Blanc in stilettos. THAT'S how excited we are. Now give us the moon, will ya?"

Related Stories

The Night Flight Orchestra Inks Deal With Napalm Records

The Night Flight Orchestra Tribute David Andersson With 'The Sensation'

Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47 (2022 In Review)

The Night Flight Orchestra To Celebrate David Andersson With Fall Tour

News > The Night Flight Orchestra