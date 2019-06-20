Black Stone Cherry And The Lacs Announce U.S. Tour

Black Stone Cherry have announced that they will hitting the road this fall where they will be launching a coheadlining tour across the U.S. With The Lacs.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on October 17th in Des Moines, IA at Woolys and will be wrapping up on November 16th in Fort Myers, FL at The Ranch.

The band had this to say, "We are stoked to hit the road with The Lacs this October and November for a southern fried co-headline throw down! We look forward to getting back to some great places we haven't been to in a long time and seeing our incredible fans along the way-while also hopefully making many new ones! Don't miss this tour.. trust us!" See the dates below:

10/17 Des Moines, IA Woolys

10/18 Minneapolis, MN Cabooze

10/19 Omaha, NE Waiting Room

10/20 Sioux Falls, SD The District

10/23 Denver, CO Oriental Theater

10/24 Colorado Springs, CO The Whiskey Baron

10/25 Fort Collins, CO Sundance Steakhouse & Saloomn

10/26 Grand Junction, CO Mesa Theater

10/28 Salt Lake City, UT The Royal Bar

10/30 Reno, NV Virginia Street Brewhouse

10/31 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

11/1 Chico, CA The Tackle Box

11/2 Bend, OR Midtown Ballroom

11/5 Anaheim, CA The Parish at House of Blues

11/6 San Diego, CA Soma Sidestage

11/14 Mobile, AL Soul Kitchen

11/15 Holiday, FL The Stockyard

11/16 Fort Myers, FL The Ranch





