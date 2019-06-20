News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Black Stone Cherry And The Lacs Announce U.S. Tour

06-20-2019
Black Stone Cherry

Black Stone Cherry have announced that they will hitting the road this fall where they will be launching a coheadlining tour across the U.S. With The Lacs.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on October 17th in Des Moines, IA at Woolys and will be wrapping up on November 16th in Fort Myers, FL at The Ranch.

The band had this to say, "We are stoked to hit the road with The Lacs this October and November for a southern fried co-headline throw down! We look forward to getting back to some great places we haven't been to in a long time and seeing our incredible fans along the way-while also hopefully making many new ones! Don't miss this tour.. trust us!" See the dates below:

10/17 Des Moines, IA Woolys
10/18 Minneapolis, MN Cabooze
10/19 Omaha, NE Waiting Room
10/20 Sioux Falls, SD The District
10/23 Denver, CO Oriental Theater
10/24 Colorado Springs, CO The Whiskey Baron
10/25 Fort Collins, CO Sundance Steakhouse & Saloomn
10/26 Grand Junction, CO Mesa Theater
10/28 Salt Lake City, UT The Royal Bar
10/30 Reno, NV Virginia Street Brewhouse
10/31 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
11/1 Chico, CA The Tackle Box
11/2 Bend, OR Midtown Ballroom
11/5 Anaheim, CA The Parish at House of Blues
11/6 San Diego, CA Soma Sidestage
11/14 Mobile, AL Soul Kitchen
11/15 Holiday, FL The Stockyard
11/16 Fort Myers, FL The Ranch


