Black Stone Cherry And The Lacs Announce U.S. Tour
06-20-2019
Black Stone Cherry have announced that they will hitting the road this fall where they will be launching a coheadlining tour across the U.S. With The Lacs.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on October 17th in Des Moines, IA at Woolys and will be wrapping up on November 16th in Fort Myers, FL at The Ranch.
The band had this to say, "We are stoked to hit the road with The Lacs this October and November for a southern fried co-headline throw down! We look forward to getting back to some great places we haven't been to in a long time and seeing our incredible fans along the way-while also hopefully making many new ones! Don't miss this tour.. trust us!" See the dates below:
10/17 Des Moines, IA Woolys
