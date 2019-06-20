Scotty McCreery Premieres 'In Between' Video

Scotty McCreery has premiered a new music video for his single "In Between". The song is the third single from his latest studio album "Seasons Change."

Austin, TX-based filmmaker Jeff Ray directed the new visual, which can be streamed here. Scotty had this to say about the song, "One of the things I've learned through traveling around the country is that people are a lot more alike than we are different.

"We're all rarely 100% one thing or the other. We usually are somewhere in between. Using that as the theme, I think this video gives viewers a good idea of what the different aspects of my life are like."





