Bruce Springsteen Goes No. 2 With 'Western Stars'

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen's new album, "Western Stars", has debuted in the US Top 5. According to Billboard, the singer's 19th release enters the Billboard 200 at No. 2 with opening week sales of 66,000 equivalent album units, of which 62,000 were in album sales.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, which are comprised of traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

The feat marks Springsteen's 20th US Top 10 record, dating back to his first entry with 1975's "Born To Run"; he last charted in 2016 with the retrospective compilation "Chapter And Verse."

Produced by multi-instrumentalist Ron Aniello and recorded primarily at Springsteen's home studio in New Jersey, "Western Stars" includes appearances by Patti Scialfa, David Sancious, Charlie Giordano and Soozie Tyrell, among many others.

The project was launched with the lead single, "Hello Sunshine", which has been followed by "There Goes My Miracle", "Tuscon Train" and the title track. Watch the lyric video for the song here.

