Sammy Hagar Explains Van Halen Reluctance

06-25-2019
Van Halen

Sammy Hagar says that he is reluctant to reach out to his former Van Halen bandmates Eddie and Alex because they might think that he was seeking a reunion.

Hagar has been promoting "Space Between", the debut album from his current band The Circle, which also features Vic Johnson, Jason Bonham and his former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony.

Sammy recently spoke to Classic Rock about why he is reluctant to make contact with the Van Halen brothers. He told the magazine, "I'm afraid if I ever reached out and really tried to contact Ed and Al, they would think that I was trying to get back in the band or I was trying to do a reunion and I'm not.

"I am so content with The Circle, we play the Van Halen songs that I wrote with Ed as good as anybody, but I'm happy to have just five or six Van Halen songs in my set.

"It's almost like I don't want to be asked to do because I'd feel like I had to do it, but I don't really want to. I'm sorry I don't."


