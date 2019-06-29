Iron Maiden Announce Next Round Of Album Reissues

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden have announced details for the third round of releases in their album reissue series. A continuation of the veteran metal band's remastered Studio Collection project - which saw 2014/2017's black vinyl releases and 2015's Mastered for iTunes project - the digipacks will present the track listing matching the original UK releases using audio taken from the same remasters as the 2015 hi-res digital releases.

Due July 26, the series will continue with 1992's "Fear Of The Dark", 1995's "The X Factor", 1998's "Virtual XI" and 2000's "Brave New World."

As a bonus for collectors, one CD from each batch of releases will also be optionally available in a specially-artworked box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine and exclusive patch; in the latest round this will be "Fear Of The Dark."

Issued chronologically in batches of four, the series launched last fall with the group's first four records: 1980's self-titled debut, 1981's "Killers", 1982's "The Number Of The Beast" and 1983's "Piece Of Mind."

The run continued this past March with 1984's "Powerslave", 1986's "Somewhere In Time", 1988's "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son", and 1990's "No Prayer For The Dying." here.

