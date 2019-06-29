News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Iron Maiden Announce Next Round Of Album Reissues

06-29-2019
Iron Maiden

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden have announced details for the third round of releases in their album reissue series. A continuation of the veteran metal band's remastered Studio Collection project - which saw 2014/2017's black vinyl releases and 2015's Mastered for iTunes project - the digipacks will present the track listing matching the original UK releases using audio taken from the same remasters as the 2015 hi-res digital releases.

Due July 26, the series will continue with 1992's "Fear Of The Dark", 1995's "The X Factor", 1998's "Virtual XI" and 2000's "Brave New World."

As a bonus for collectors, one CD from each batch of releases will also be optionally available in a specially-artworked box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine and exclusive patch; in the latest round this will be "Fear Of The Dark."

Issued chronologically in batches of four, the series launched last fall with the group's first four records: 1980's self-titled debut, 1981's "Killers", 1982's "The Number Of The Beast" and 1983's "Piece Of Mind."

The run continued this past March with 1984's "Powerslave", 1986's "Somewhere In Time", 1988's "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son", and 1990's "No Prayer For The Dying." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Iron Maiden Announce Next Round Of Album Reissues

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Spoken Word Tour

Former Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno In Hell Ahead Of Surgery

Iron Maiden Share Video For Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Receives Honorary Citizenship In Sarajevo

Iron Maiden Add Dates To American Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Iron Maiden Release Promo Video For Studio Collection

Iron Maiden Announce New Remastered Studio Collection Releases

Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam

More Iron Maiden News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Steven Adler Camp Explains Guns N' Roses Star Stabbing Himself- Cro-Mags Return With First New Music In Almost 20 Years- Iron Maiden Announce Next Round Of Reissues- more

Eagles' Joe Walsh Addresses AC/DC Brian Johnson Speculation- Vinnie Vincent Announces Birthday Bash Event- Disturbed Release New Live EP and Music Video- more

Metallica Members Form All-Star Wedding Band For Special Gig- Aerosmith To Reunite With Original Tour Van On American Pickers- Guns N' Roses- Sammy Hagar- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles Joe Walsh- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Vows To Beat Cancer- Killswitch Engage Stream New Song And Announce Album- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Steven Adler Camp Explains Guns N' Roses Star Stabbing Himself

Cro-Mags Return With First New Music In Almost 20 Years

Iron Maiden Announce Next Round Of Album Reissues

Killswitch Engage and Anthrax Added To Exit 111 Festival

Geddy Lee Explains Rush's Longevity

Alter Bridge Release 'Wouldn't You Rather' Video

The Hives Stream Song From Limited Edition Double A Side

Issues Release 'Tapping Out' Video

Gypsy Lee Pistolero Staring In One Man Show A Rock 'n' Roll Suicide

Singled Out: Miss Christine's Conversion

Taking Back Sunday Unplug To Preview Punk Goes Acoustic

Cold Streaming First Song From Brand New Album

Highest Bidder At Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Guitar Auction Revealed

Hammerfall Release Live (We Make) Sweden Rock Video

Guns N' Roses' Steven Adler Hospitalized After Stabbling Himself

Eagles' Joe Walsh Addresses AC/DC Brian Johnson Speculation

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Voyage Down Root 66 And More

Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.