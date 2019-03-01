The Ghost Inside's Comeback Show May Be Their Last

The Ghost Inside have warned fans that their special comeback show at The Shrine in Los Angeles on July 13th will be the only concert that they plan to perform this year, and possibly their last show ever.

Tickets for the one-off show will go on sale this morning (March 1st) and the concert will mark the band's first live performance since their tragic 2015 bus crash.

The band had this to say, "With tickets for our show in July on sale in less than 48 hours, we've been overwhelmed by the outpouring of excitement and support. There is one question many of you have been asking:' Is this your last show?' The answer is we don't know, but we sure hope it isn't.

"We won't make any decisions about that until we get off the stage and have a chance to let it sink in. This is absolutely 100% the only show we will play in 2019. No secret warm-up show the day before and no surprise tour announcement the day after.

"This is going to be a once in a lifetime night that we have fought for every day of our recovery. We will be joined by all of our families, friends, and those that supported us behind the scenes, and we hope that many of you will join us as well. Tickets will be on sale from 10 AM Pacific Time on Friday."





Related Stories

The Ghost Inside's Zach Johnson Recovering From 12th Surgery

The Ghost Inside's Zach Johnson To Undergo Major Surgery

The Ghost Inside Forced To Pull Out Of Warped Tour

The Ghost Inside's Made 1st Performance Since Fatal Bus Crash 2016 In Review

More The Ghost Inside News

Share this article



