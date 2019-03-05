The Hollywood Vampires Announce Spring Tour

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires have announced a spring series of US west coast shows. The supergroup - led by Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp - will return to live action with a 7-date run that will begin May 10 in Las Vegas, NV.

The trio will be joined by a lineup that includes Alice Cooper bandmates Tommy Henriksen on guitar and Glen Sobel on drums alongside bassist Chris Wyse (The Cult) and keyboardist Buck Johnson (Aerosmith).

The Hollywood Vampires were last seen on an extensive European tour last year as they continued to perform in support of their self-titled 2015 debut, which featured a collection of covers of tracks by T. Rex, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, The Who, The Doors and more. See the tour dates and a live video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





