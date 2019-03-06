News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Nirvana's 'Live At The Paramount' Going Vinyl In Special Reissue

03-06-2019
Nirvana

(hennemusic) Nirvana will release the vinyl debut of a 1991 Halloween show in their hometown of Seattle, WA next month. "Live At The Paramount" captures the band in concert a month after the arrival of what would go on to be their commercial breakthrough, "Nevermind."

The only Nirvana show ever to be shot on 16 mm film, the project was first issued as a home video set in 2011 in sync with the 20th anniversary edition of the group's second album, with DVD and CD versions featured in the deluxe box set reissue.

Due April 12, the new 2LP package will be available in both 180g black and limited-edition 180g orange vinyl, with both to include a 12x24" poster, a download card and a sticky cloth VIP pass replica of the original pass used on the night of the show.

A video trailer and track list for "Live At The Paramount" can be found here.

