Van Halen In The Studio For Sophomore Album Anniversary

The 40th anniversary of Van Halen II is celebrated in the latest episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands, celebrates .

The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "The quintessential American hard rock band Van Halen's 1978 debut probably guaranteed their election to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on the first ballot, quickly becoming a benchmark for every hard rock band ever since. Six years later they even topped that with 1984, one of the most popular and influential albums ever.

"Every one of the four Van Halen albums in between... II released forty years ago, Women and Children First, Fair Warning, and Diver Down would all sell a million-plus and chart Top 6 on Billboard sales. Yet by Diver Down's April 1982 release, Van Halen had become a series of contradictions, and now have actually eclipsed Pink Floyd as the longest-running soap opera in rock.

"Original members Eddie and Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth, and original (now former) member Michael Anthony dish on the opposing forces inside and outside of the band during those years." Stream the episode here.





Related Stories

David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution

Van Halen Reunion Contingency Plans Made

Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion

Eddie Van Halen Makes Debut Album Anniversary With Special Release

Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion

Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming

Van Halen Star Open To Reunion Tour

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite

Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary

More Van Halen News

Share this article



