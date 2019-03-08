News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Indestructible Noise Command's Fist Go Rek

03-08-2019
Indestructible Noise Command

Indestructible Noise Command are releasing their new album "Terrible Things" this week and to celebrate we asked Erik Barath to tell us about the song "Fist Go Rek". Here is the story:

So our first single off the new record, Terrible Things is Fist Go Rek. Most songs I wrote I do with my guitar in my lap and randomly come upon while jamming in my practice room. But some songs I actually write in my head, usually when I am bored and Fist Go Rek is one of those songs. I was on layover in Dubai and the opening riff came to me. Then a similar version of the chorus came to me and I just blurted out the words 'FIST GO REK, FIST GO REK'. Was just a random set of words, I must have been listening to Earth Wind and Fire that weekend and thought of Discotheque, Discotheque and played on the words, who knows. My worry was I would forget the song by the time I got to my studio a few days later and my fears came true. I did. But luckily, a few weeks later it came back to me while at the gym. I ran home, kicked on my programs and recorded the riffs. Took about 5 minutes to put it all together and the rest is history. Nothing better than a song that writes itself, like an epiphany!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Indestructible Noise Command's Fist Go Rek

Indestructible Noise Command Reveal 'First Go Rek' Video

More Indestructible Noise Command News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Metallica And Slipknot Teaming Up For Tour- KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Addresses Idea Of Reunion- Peter Frampton Details Degenerative Health Issue- Journey 'Faithfully' Video- more

Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus- Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare Show- Van Halen In The Studio For Sophomore Album Anniversary- more

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt- Imagine Dragons Frontman Reacts To 'Vile' Criticisms- Mark Morton Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration- more

Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour- David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution- Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show- Metallica- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Metallica And Slipknot Teaming Up For Tour

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Addresses Idea Of Reunion

Peter Frampton Details Degenerative Health Issue

Journey Release Live 'Faithfully' Video

Alice In Chains Launch Sci-Fi Series Black Antenna

The Stray Cats Announce First New Album On 26 Years

Gov't Mule Announce Spring Tour Plans

Diamond Head Release 'Belly Of The Beast' Video

Ben Folds and Violent Femmes Announce Summer Tour

Trace Adkins and Clint Black Announce The Hits. Hats. History. Tour

Singled Out: Indestructible Noise Command's Fist Go Rek

Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus

Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare El Paso Show

Van Halen In The Studio For Sophomore Album Anniversary

Peter Gabriel and Dave Matthews Lead Johnny Clegg Friends On New Song

Of Mice & Men Release 'How We Survive' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.