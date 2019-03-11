|
Avatar Announce The King Live In Paris
Avatar have announced that they will be releasing a brand new live album called "The King Live In Paris" on May 17th, which was recording during the band's appearance at the Download Festival 2018 in France
Frontman Johannes Eckerstrom had this to say, "Looking back at all that's happened and what's still going on it feels more like a document from a pivotal battle than a live album," says .
"This release is a version of Avatar that didn't exist a year prior, and that already has morphed into something else. The show at Download Paris was a particular one for many reasons. We are very proud of the result."
