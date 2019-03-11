Avatar Announce The King Live In Paris Avatar have announced that they will be releasing a brand new live album called "The King Live In Paris" on May 17th, which was recording during the band's appearance at the Download Festival 2018 in France Frontman Johannes Eckerstrom had this to say, "Looking back at all that's happened and what's still going on it feels more like a document from a pivotal battle than a live album," says .



"In the past, I've found it hard to motivate making something like this, but as time goes on, I find it fortunate that we get to have our work captured like this. I realize now more than ever that we are in the process of constant change. "This release is a version of Avatar that didn't exist a year prior, and that already has morphed into something else. The show at Download Paris was a particular one for many reasons. We are very proud of the result."



Tracklisting:

1. Intro

2. Statue Of The King

3. Let It Burn

4. Paint Me Red

5. Bloody Angel

6. For The Swarm

7. Tower

8. The Eagle Has Landed

9. Smells Like A Freakshow

10. Avatar Country

11. Hail The Apocalypse

Related Stories



Avatar Announce The King Live In Paris More Avatar News Share this article

