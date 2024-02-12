Avatar Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Avatar have announced that they will be returning to the U.S. this spring to launch their The Great Metal Circus 2024 headline tour that will feature support from Oxymorrons and Conquer Divide.

Atom Splitter shared: 2024 will be quite a year for Avatar! With headline tours in Europe and Latin America announced, and festival dates in the U.S., the band is set to have a monumental start to their year.

Europe already has nine sold-out shows, with many others on their way to selling out. Avatar's first headline tour in Latin America is a milestone in and of itself. The band will headline a Sonic Temple stage this May - their first headline set at a DWP Festival.

AVATAR ON TOUR:

WITH OXYMORRONS + CONQUER DIVIDE:

5/8 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

5/9 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mars Music Hall

5/10 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Music Hall

5/11 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

5/12 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

5/14 - Portland, ME - State Theater

5/15 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome

5/16 - Reading, PA - Reverb

5/17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

5/18 - St. Louis, MO - Pointfest*

5/19 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest *

*Festivals

