KISS Schedule The First Avatar Show

KISS have shared a new video that announces what appears to be plans for their very first digital avatar show. But fans will have to be patient, as the video says that the show will be taking place in 2027.

The video proclaims, "2027 A Show Is Coming" and was captioned, "50 years is a long time, and what the future holds is in the making." The group introduced their "new era" as avatars at the conclusion of their final concert at Madison Square Garden on December 2nd. Watch the clip below.

Original guitarist Ace Frehley recently told Ultimate Guitar that he expects to be paid of the use of his Space Man makeup design in the avatar shows.

He said, : "I get paid for the usage for merch and stuff. And I would consider this avatar stuff a merchandise ploy. But I just saw something the other day on YouTube that Gene is having second thoughts about the whole avatar thing. But who knows with those guys - every day is a different story with those guys.

"And to be totally honest with you, I really don't follow what they do very closely - because I'm more involved with my own career. I can't believe... or I don't understand why they haven't recorded a record in 20 years. And I've done, I don't know... six or seven.

"Pretty much I have to create to keep things fresh. Even though I don't get a chance to play sometimes a lot of the songs I've written on my most recent albums live, it gives me an outlet to create. Because I'm still like a little kid when it comes to rock n' roll."

