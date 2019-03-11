David Lee Roth Explains Van Halen Vs Van Hagar

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth recently sat down and for epic podcast interview and during the chat he discussed what he sees as the difference between his version of the group and the former lineup fronted by Sammy Hagar.

Roth was featured in a 3-hour interview on The Joe Rogan Experience on February 28th and the topic of Van Halen with Sammy as lead singer and Roth said, "All of Sam's lyrics contained love: 'Why can't this be love?,' "'I ain't talkin' about love' ... come on, who do I jog with? I don't. Who is my running partner?"

According to hennemusic, the host then responded "Yeah, 'Runnin' With The Devil." Roth then summed up the Halen vs. Hagar lineups by saying, "It was two different folks: I wanted to be the art project, not just wear one." Check out the full interview here.





Related Stories

Van Halen In The Studio For Sophomore Album Anniversary

David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution

Van Halen Reunion Contingency Plans Made

Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion

Eddie Van Halen Makes Debut Album Anniversary With Special Release

Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion

Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming

Van Halen Star Open To Reunion Tour

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite

More Van Halen News

Share this article



