David Lee Roth Explains Van Halen Vs Van Hagar

03-11-2019
Van Halen

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth recently sat down and for epic podcast interview and during the chat he discussed what he sees as the difference between his version of the group and the former lineup fronted by Sammy Hagar.

Roth was featured in a 3-hour interview on The Joe Rogan Experience on February 28th and the topic of Van Halen with Sammy as lead singer and Roth said, "All of Sam's lyrics contained love: 'Why can't this be love?,' "'I ain't talkin' about love' ... come on, who do I jog with? I don't. Who is my running partner?"

According to hennemusic, the host then responded "Yeah, 'Runnin' With The Devil." Roth then summed up the Halen vs. Hagar lineups by saying, "It was two different folks: I wanted to be the art project, not just wear one." Check out the full interview here.


