Original Member Of Queen Dies
03-11-2019
Queen guitarist Brian May broke the sad news to fans via social media that the band's first bass player Mike Grose has died. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
May took to Instagram with the following message, "Yes - not a jolly time for us. Mike Grose was Queen's first bass player. Around 1970, Roger invited him to come up to London from Cornwall to rehearse with us, putting those first songs together. He was a powerful figure, with powerful gear ! His sound was massive and monolithic ! In the end the liaison didn't work out, but we owe Mike gratitude for helping us take those first steps. RIP Mike. Bri"
Brian also shared the following via Facebook, "R.I.P. MIKE GROSE - Queen's first Bass Player (April - August 1970) Sincere condolences to Mike's family and friends. Played Queen's first 3 gigs. 27.06.1970 - City Hall, Truro 18.07.1970 - Imperial College, London 25.07.1970 - PJ's Club, Truro
