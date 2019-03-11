News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Original Member Of Queen Dies

03-11-2019
Queen

Queen guitarist Brian May broke the sad news to fans via social media that the band's first bass player Mike Grose has died. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

May took to Instagram with the following message, "Yes - not a jolly time for us. Mike Grose was Queen's first bass player. Around 1970, Roger invited him to come up to London from Cornwall to rehearse with us, putting those first songs together. He was a powerful figure, with powerful gear ! His sound was massive and monolithic ! In the end the liaison didn't work out, but we owe Mike gratitude for helping us take those first steps. RIP Mike. Bri"

Brian also shared the following via Facebook, "R.I.P. MIKE GROSE - Queen's first Bass Player (April - August 1970) Sincere condolences to Mike's family and friends. Played Queen's first 3 gigs. 27.06.1970 - City Hall, Truro 18.07.1970 - Imperial College, London 25.07.1970 - PJ's Club, Truro
"
Roger Taylor wrote: (6 March 2019) So sad to hear about my old friend Mike Grose, who I first heard in a band called 'The Individuals', when we were both still at school. He always sounded huge. RIP."


Related Stories


Original Member Of Queen Dies

Queen and Adam Lambert Documentary Film Coming

Queensryche Release 'Blood Of The Levant' Video

Queensryche Preview 'Blood Of The Levant' Video

Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars

Queen And Adam Lambert To Rock The Oscars

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Blood Of The Levant'

Queensryche Announce Summer Tour

Queen Classic Rocks Super Bowl Commercial

Rami Malek Wins Screen Actors Guild Award for Bohemian Rhapsody

More Queen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ex-Aerosmith Star Hospitalized For Head Injury- Original Member Of Queen Dies- David Lee Roth Explains Van Halen Vs Van Hagar- Megadeth Team With Heavy Metal- more

Journey Planning Residency And Tour- Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Unreleased Song- Lamb Of God Have Begun 'Exciting' and 'Fresh' New Music- more

Metallica And Slipknot Teaming Up For Tour- KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Addresses Idea Of Reunion- Peter Frampton Details Degenerative Health Issue- Journey 'Faithfully' Video- more

Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus- Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare Show- Van Halen In The Studio For Sophomore Album Anniversary- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ex-Aerosmith Star Hospitalized For Head Injury

Original Member Of Queen Dies

David Lee Roth Explains Van Halen Vs Van Hagar

Megadeth Team With Heavy Metal For Special Anniversary Release

Heart Play Together For First Time In Three Years

George Lynch Confirms Festival Appearance With Dokken

Soundgarden Launching 35th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Series

Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band Kick Off U.S. Tour

Children Of Bodom Share Video For 'Hecate's Nightmare'

Kiefer Sutherland Releases 'This Is How It's Done'

Avatar Announce The King Live In Paris

Singled Out: Nat Freedberg's Madame Butterfly

Journey Planning Residency And Tour

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Unreleased Song

Lamb Of God Have Begun 'Exciting' and 'Fresh' New Music

Foreigner Release Classic 'Cold As Ice' Live Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.