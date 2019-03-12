The Allman Betts Band Announce Their First Tour The Allman Betts Band have announced their very first tour where they will be playing new music along with classic songs from the Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman catalogs. The trek is scheduled to kick off on March 27th in Brooklyn, NY at the Brooklyn Bowl and they have announced dates until November 1st in Auburn, AL at the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center. The band will be releasing their new studio album "Down To The River" this summer. Devon Allman had this to say, "It's a new band and new transition for us to go from being brothers to being band mates. "We have natural organic chemistry that exists concurrently alongside our legacy and roots. This band stands on its own abilities. I'm so stoked to crank the amps and bring the music to the people." Duane Betts added, "It means so much to us to be able to put this record out and play these songs live for the people. We've put in a lot of hard work and this is just the next natural step in what hopefully will be a long journey." Down To The River Tour Dates:

Mar 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

Mar 28 - Torrington, CT - Warner Theatre

Mar 29 - Plymouth, NH - Flying Monkey PAC

Mar 30 - Plattsburgh, NY - Strand Theater

Mar 31 - Hopewell, NJ - Hopewell Theater

Apr 2 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

Apr 3 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

Apr 4 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Apr 5 - Stowe, VT - Spruce Peak PAC

Apr 6 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre

Apr 9 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

Apr 10 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

Apr 11 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts

Apr 12 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater

Apr 13 - Beverly, MA - Cabot Theater

Apr 14 - Plymouth, MA - Plymouth Memorial Hall

Apr 25 - Meridian, MS - Riley Performing Arts Center

Apr 26 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Apr 27 - Little Rock, AR - Pulaski Community College PAC

Apr 29 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

Apr 30 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theater

May 1 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater

May 3 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage

May 4 - St. Louis, MO - Atomic Cowboy Pavilion

May 6 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theater

May 8 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

May 9 - Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre

May 10 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater

May 11 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater

May 12 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

May 14 - Lubbock, TX - Cactus Theater

May 15 - Albuquerque, NM - National Hispanic Cultural Center

May 16 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Theater

May 17 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater

May 19 - Chandler, AZ - Chandler Center for the Performing Arts

Jun 8 - Garberville, CA - Redwood Run

Jun 15 - Utica, NY - Stanley Theatre

Jun 18 - Kent, OH - The Kent Stage

Jun 22 - Kokomo, IN - Foster Park

Jun 23 - McMinnville, TN - Cumberland Caverns

Jun 25 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Theater

Jun 26 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester PAC

Jun 27 - State College, PA - State Theatre

Jul 8 - Ocean City, NJ - NJ Music Pier

Jul 23 - Cologne, GER - Kantine

Jul 24 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

Aug 11 - Fargo, ND The Hall - Fargo Brewing Co.

Aug 29 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theater

Aug 30 - Fort Wayne, IN - Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

Sep 1 - Lakeville, PA - Cove Ent Resorts

Sep 13 - Colo Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

Nov 1 - Auburn, AL - Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center FESTIVALS

Apr 7 - Reading, PA - Berks Jazz Fest

May 18 - Dana Point, CA - Doheny Blues Festival

Jun 13-16 - Bethel, NY - Mountain Jam

Jun 29 - New Martinsville, WV - Back Home Festival

Jul 20 - Maidstone, UK - Ramblin' Man Fair

Jul 25-28 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival

Jul 25-28 - Breitenbach, GER - Burg Herzberg festival

Aug 10 - Duluth, MN - Bayfront Blues Festival

Aug 22-25 - Arrington, VA - LOCKN' Festival

Sep 5-8 - Las Vegas, NV - Big Blues Bender More Dates Still To Be Announced

