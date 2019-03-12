|
The Allman Betts Band Announce Their First Tour
03-12-2019
The Allman Betts Band have announced their very first tour where they will be playing new music along with classic songs from the Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman catalogs.
The trek is scheduled to kick off on March 27th in Brooklyn, NY at the Brooklyn Bowl and they have announced dates until November 1st in Auburn, AL at the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center.
The band will be releasing their new studio album "Down To The River" this summer. Devon Allman had this to say, "It's a new band and new transition for us to go from being brothers to being band mates.
"We have natural organic chemistry that exists concurrently alongside our legacy and roots. This band stands on its own abilities. I'm so stoked to crank the amps and bring the music to the people."
Duane Betts added, "It means so much to us to be able to put this record out and play these songs live for the people. We've put in a lot of hard work and this is just the next natural step in what hopefully will be a long journey."
Down To The River Tour Dates:
Mar 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl
Mar 28 - Torrington, CT - Warner Theatre
Mar 29 - Plymouth, NH - Flying Monkey PAC
Mar 30 - Plattsburgh, NY - Strand Theater
Mar 31 - Hopewell, NJ - Hopewell Theater
Apr 2 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage
Apr 3 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage
Apr 4 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Apr 5 - Stowe, VT - Spruce Peak PAC
Apr 6 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre
Apr 9 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
Apr 10 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Apr 11 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts
Apr 12 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater
Apr 13 - Beverly, MA - Cabot Theater
Apr 14 - Plymouth, MA - Plymouth Memorial Hall
Apr 25 - Meridian, MS - Riley Performing Arts Center
Apr 26 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
Apr 27 - Little Rock, AR - Pulaski Community College PAC
Apr 29 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
Apr 30 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theater
May 1 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater
May 3 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage
May 4 - St. Louis, MO - Atomic Cowboy Pavilion
May 6 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theater
May 8 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
May 9 - Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre
May 10 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater
May 11 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater
May 12 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
May 14 - Lubbock, TX - Cactus Theater
May 15 - Albuquerque, NM - National Hispanic Cultural Center
May 16 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Theater
May 17 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater
May 19 - Chandler, AZ - Chandler Center for the Performing Arts
Jun 8 - Garberville, CA - Redwood Run
Jun 15 - Utica, NY - Stanley Theatre
Jun 18 - Kent, OH - The Kent Stage
Jun 22 - Kokomo, IN - Foster Park
Jun 23 - McMinnville, TN - Cumberland Caverns
Jun 25 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Theater
Jun 26 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester PAC
Jun 27 - State College, PA - State Theatre
Jul 8 - Ocean City, NJ - NJ Music Pier
Jul 23 - Cologne, GER - Kantine
Jul 24 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
Aug 11 - Fargo, ND The Hall - Fargo Brewing Co.
Aug 29 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theater
Aug 30 - Fort Wayne, IN - Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
Sep 1 - Lakeville, PA - Cove Ent Resorts
Sep 13 - Colo Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center
Nov 1 - Auburn, AL - Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center
FESTIVALS
Apr 7 - Reading, PA - Berks Jazz Fest
May 18 - Dana Point, CA - Doheny Blues Festival
Jun 13-16 - Bethel, NY - Mountain Jam
Jun 29 - New Martinsville, WV - Back Home Festival
Jul 20 - Maidstone, UK - Ramblin' Man Fair
Jul 25-28 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival
Jul 25-28 - Breitenbach, GER - Burg Herzberg festival
Aug 10 - Duluth, MN - Bayfront Blues Festival
Aug 22-25 - Arrington, VA - LOCKN' Festival
Sep 5-8 - Las Vegas, NV - Big Blues Bender
More Dates Still To Be Announced
